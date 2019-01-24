"The Masked Singer" Reveals Celebrity Behind Poodle Costume

On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, it was revealed that The Poodle was Margaret Cho. The comedian performed Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" before being voted off. Celebrity panelist Ken Jeong was shocked that he didn't guess it was her, given that she co-starred as his sister on his show Dr. Ken. "This is a pioneer in Asian-American comedy," he gushed. "You are the reason I'm a comedian. I love you so much, you have no idea."

Video of The Poodle Performs &quot;Time After Time&quot; | Season 1 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

Video of The Poodle Is Revealed | Season 1 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

