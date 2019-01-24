"The Masked Singer" Reveals Celebrity Behind Poodle Costume

January 24, 2019
On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, it was revealed that The Poodle was Margaret Cho. The comedian performed Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" before being voted off. Celebrity panelist Ken Jeong was shocked that he didn't guess it was her, given that she co-starred as his sister on his show Dr. Ken. "This is a pioneer in Asian-American comedy," he gushed. "You are the reason I'm a comedian. I love you so much, you have no idea." 

