Massive Jeff Goldblum Statue Unveiled Near London's Tower Bridge

A 25-foot-long statue of Jeff Goldblum has been unveiled in London to commemorate the 25h anniversary of Jurassic Park.

NME reports the 330-pound statue depicts the actor as his Jurassic alter ego, Dr. Ian Malcolm, reclining with his shirt open. Fans can find the Goldblum statue, which was commissioned by NowTV, in Potters Fields, with the Tower Bridge in the background. Goldblum made a cameo in this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as Malcolm.

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? ------



To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum ------



He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow --#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018