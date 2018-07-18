Massive Jeff Goldblum Statue Unveiled Near London's Tower Bridge

July 18, 2018
A 25-foot-long statue of Jeff Goldblum has been unveiled in London to commemorate the 25h anniversary of Jurassic Park. 

NME reports the 330-pound statue depicts the actor as his Jurassic alter ego, Dr. Ian Malcolm, reclining with his shirt open. Fans can find the Goldblum statue, which was commissioned by NowTV, in Potters Fields, with the Tower Bridge in the background. Goldblum made a cameo in this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as Malcolm.

