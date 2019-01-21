Michael Buble Encounters Eric Stonestreet During "Ellen" Prank

Michael Buble got quite a surprise while recording a prank session for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While pretending to be a supermarket cashier, Buble's first customer coincidentally turned out to be Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. Both Buble and Stonestreet talked about the incident on Friday's show. "I thought you were punking me for sure," Buble told Ellen DeGeneres. "My eyes got so big and I went, 'Oh no, they're doing it to me!" DeGeneres responded to Stonestreet, "It was hilarious because we just picked a random market and you just happened to be there." Buble was also handing out Bubly sparkling water at the store since he just recorded a Super Bowl ad for the sparkling water company.

Video of Eric Stonestreet Unexpectedly in Michael Bublé&#039;s Hidden Camera Prank