Miles Teller to Play Goose's Son in "Top Gun" Sequel
Do you have the need? The need to see Miler Teller in Top Gun 2? You're in luck!
Variety reported on Tuesday that the 31-year-old actor has been cast to play the son of the late "Goose" (played in the original by Anthony Edwards) in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Speaking of Maverick, Tom Cruise is returning in that role and will reportedly take on Teller's character as his piloting protege. Cruise screen-tested opposite British star Nicholas Hoult and up-and-coming American actor Glen Powell as well as Teller before the part was cast. Val Kilmer is also on board to reprise his role as Iceman. Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on July 12, 2019.
Over the weekend Miles girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry posted on Instagram saying, "Duck duck, GOOSE! ✈️------ celebrating miles today, congrats on Top Gun❤️--"
Duck duck, GOOSE! ✈️------ celebrating miles today, congrats on Top Gun❤️-- @topgunmovie
