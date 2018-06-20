Millennials Come Up with Classic Rock Song Titles

June 20, 2018
Classic Rock Girl

Millennials from all over the world are taking to Twitter today change the names of popular classic rock songs and turning them into millennial-themed jokes. It's all part of a trending hashtag, #MillennialClassicRock.

Some of these titles might actually work some day! 

