Millennials Come Up with Classic Rock Song Titles
Millennials from all over the world are taking to Twitter today change the names of popular classic rock songs and turning them into millennial-themed jokes. It's all part of a trending hashtag, #MillennialClassicRock.
Some of these titles might actually work some day!
Born To Run Themed 5K's #MillennialClassicRock— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock --WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, NO TIME FOR CHAMPIONS CUZ WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS...--— --Pass the Fletchy on the Left Hand Side ---- (@Darth_Pingu) June 20, 2018
I Still Haven't Found What I Googled For #MillennialClassicRock— Carrie Kentfield (@CapnCRK78) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock— Lady Amalthea (@S2ndBlondeChild) June 20, 2018
Every Little Thing She Does Is Offensive
Pour some organic agave sweetener on me #MillennialClassicRock— Tom Stover #SellTheMets #FinsUp (@Hotstover) June 20, 2018
Paradise by the iPhone Lights #MillennialClassicRock— Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) June 20, 2018
--Welcome to the AirBnB California...--#MillennialClassicRock— jonathan (@TheRealJmar) June 20, 2018
Let's give them something to Yelp about #MillennialClassicRock— Felix Falcon (@GavelPro) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock --we will, we will BLOCK YOU!!!--— Audrey Hamelin (@audball19) June 20, 2018
Never gonna gif you up --#MillennialClassicRock pic.twitter.com/wwmBHZWECG— Richard (@1rickyboy) June 20, 2018