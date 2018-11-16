Million Americans Have Already Started Christmas Shopping

If Santa displays in before Thanksgiving makes you want to kill everyone at the mall, blame it on your fellow shoppers.

According to a survey released yesterday by CreditCards.com, approximately 32 million Americans have already embarked on their Christmas to-buy list. In a consumer poll conducted before Labor Day, one in seven shoppers said they'd already begun shopping for the holidays. The survey also found that 20 percent of parents have started Christmas shopping, compared to only 11 percent of adults without kids. Overall, 15 percent of adults said they plan to start holiday shopping earlier this year than they did in 2014.