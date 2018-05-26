Mom in Labor Officiates Another Pregnant Mom's Hospital Wedding

First comes love, then comes marriage--then comes a baby, like, two hours later! Proving that women really can do it all, a pregnant mom-to-be labored through her labor when she officiated another pregnant woman's wedding at a New York hospital this month. Sushma Dwivedi Jindal's anesthesiologist has just given her an epidural when she mentioned another patient was trying to find the hospital chaplain so she and her partner could tie the knot before their baby arrived. Coincidentally, Jindal got ordained years ago--and strangely, the chaplain wasn't ordained at all. "I don’t know if this will feel helpful or weird, but I was ordained on the Internet and I can perform the ceremony," Jindal said. Soon, she was officiating the marriage of pregnant 28-year-old Brianna Doyle and her partner of 10 years, 30-year-old Casey Walko. Jindal's first words during the ceremony were, "Brianna, Casey--welcome to the most unexpected wedding ever.”

Click here to watch the actal ceremony!