More Than 3,000 People Hurt Themselves Carving Pumpkins in 2017

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, pumpkin-carving mishaps accounted for nearly 3,200 of 16,706 Halloween-related injuries recorded in 2017.

"Pumpkin carving is a fun activity, but it can result in serious cuts on the hand and injuries to bones and tendons," American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons spokesman Dr. L. Reid Boyce Nichols said in a news release. "Consider having children decorate pre-carved pumpkins with stickers and paint to avoid using sharp objects. This will allow children to join in the fun while eliminating the use of sharp objects and their risk of injury."

Video of Pumpkin Carving Safety with Dr. Adey

