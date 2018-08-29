Mrs. Doubtfire Musical in the Works!

Good news! One of your favorite nannies will soon be on Broadway!

Those reports about a Mrs. Doubtfire musical that surfaced over the past few years are finally happening!

Alan Menken was talking about turning Mrs. Doubtfire into a musical in 2015, saying, “It’s going very well, it’s in its early stages, and that’s probably all I can say. We’re really enjoying working on it.” A year later, the man behind the soundtrack to your childhood updated Digital Spy on the matter and said, “at the moment, the best thing I could say is that it’s on a creative hiatus.”

Video of Mrs. Doubtfire Music Video - Dude Look Like a Lady

Now we can officially add this to the growing list of movies that have become Broadway musicals.

