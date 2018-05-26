Music Store Owner Provided Student's Trumpet for Free

A Florida music store is being celebrated after a 10-year-old letter went viral this week revealing that the store gifted a trumpet to a student whose mother couldn’t afford one. In the letter shared on Reddit, Allegro Music Centre owner James Jones tells the woman that he has “decided to forgive the rent on Jacques’ trumpet. You do not have to pay me any more for the trumpet. It is yours to play,” he continues. “However, if Jacques drops out of band and stops playing the trumpet, will you return it to me so I can give it to some other deserving student.” Jacques says he had no idea about Jones’ kind letter until he discovered the letter in a closet this year. "To me, I was really surprised," he told WKMG-TV. "It was really nice for somebody to even do something like that. I almost cried reading the letter." The 21-year-old Jacques still plays the trumpet today.

