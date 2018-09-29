National Coffee Day: Fast Facts & Freebies About Your Morning Beverage

Today is National Coffee Day! In honor of the occasion here are 10 facts about the brewed drink:

1. The world consumes close to 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day.

2. New Yorkers drink almost seven times more coffee than other cities in the U.S.

3. More than half (54 percent) of Americans drink coffee every day.

4. Americans spend an average of $1,092 on coffee each year.

5. Coffee is the world's second most valuable traded commodity, only behind petroleum.

6. Coffee beans aren't actually beans. They are fruit pits.

7. There's a coffee shop in France where not saying "hello" and "please" makes your coffee more expensive.

8. When men drink coffee, caffeine goes to the semen just like it does to the blood.

9. If you take caffeine and mix it with sperm in a test tube, it makes the sperm swim better.

10. Brazil has been the largest producer of coffee for the last 150 years.

Now here's where you can get that free cup of joe!

Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee, any size, at participating locations Saturday. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. Participating shops are listed at www.krispykreme.com/coffeeglaze. Also through Sunday, the chain has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee Glazed Doughnuts.

7-Eleven: Through Sunday, with the purchase of breakfast sandwich over $2, get a free coffee. New customers who download the 7-Eleven app and join the loyalty program will get 800 points, which can be redeemed for a free medium coffee.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating restaurants nationwide, buy a hot coffee and get a second cup for free Saturday.\