Netflix is Bringing Back "Unsolved Mysteries"

If we learned anything from '80s television, it's that there was a heinous crime being committed every second of every day, and almost all of them never ever got solved. It was a terrifying time to be alive.

At least that's how it felt watching "Unsolved Mysteries". And now your kids will get to feel that terror because Netflix is bringing it back!

"Unsolved Mysteries" started as a series of specials on NBC in 1987, then became a regular series in '88. It ran for nine seasons, then moved over to CBS for two more. Then Lifetime revived it from 2001 to 2002.

The new show will be like the old one: Spotlighting unsolved mysteries and asking the public to help crack the case. There will be 12 episodes, and each one will focus on a single case.

It's being done by the same people, and they promise to, quote, "maintain the chilling feeling" of the original.