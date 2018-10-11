Netflix Renews Jason Bateman-Led “Ozark” for 3rd Season

Jason Bateman announced on Twitter Wednesday that Netflix has renewed his crime drama Ozark for a third season. "I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty," Bateman wrote in reference to his character on the series. "It's official Ozark 3 is on its way." Netflix also confirmed the renewal on Twitter. Ozark follows Bateman's Marty, who works as a financial adviser and money launderer who works for a drug cartel. The series also stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jason Butler Harner, Peter Mullan, and Lisa Emery. Season two debuted on the streaming service August 31.

