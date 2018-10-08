New 3 Musketeers Birthday Cake Flavor Unveiled

For the first time in six years, 3 Musketeers is releasing a new flavor – Birthday Cake.

The new candy bar features a vanilla-flavored nougat and colorful sprinkles, covered in rich milk chocolate.

New 3 Musketeers Birthday Cake flavor is rolling out on Walmart shelves through October 2018 and will be available at all retailers nationwide beginning January 2019.

You can find it in a 2.14-oz share size bar size as well as an 8.4-ounce stand up pouch containing around 28 miniatures.