New Erotic Love Story Coming from "50 Shades" Novelist

There's some good news for Fifty Shades of Grey fans who have been panting for more romance in their lives.

The Associated Press reports novelist E.L. James will release a new "erotic love story" on April 16. Vintage Books announced Thursday that the novel will be called The Mister and be a story of sex, wealth and other indulgences. The plot will revolve around a rich Londoner who "has rarely slept alone." His love interest is the mysterious, beautiful and talented Alessia Demachi. "I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement. "It's a Cinderella story for the 21st century."