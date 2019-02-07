New Study: Girls Trips Are Good For You!

When was the last time you took a girls trip?

Well if it has been a while, call your friends, pack your bags, and get going!

According to a new study, it has been proven that friendship can extend life expectancy, lower chances of heart disease, and even help us better tolerate pain.

In 2016, researchers found researchers found evidence that hanging out with friends can increase production of oxytocin, the feel-good cuddle hormone that our bodies make when we’re happy. Science has shown that oxytocin can make people more trusting, more generous, and friendlier, all the things you look for in friends.

Also, a psychologist William Chopik from Michigan State University found that in older adults, friendships are a stronger predictor of health and happiness than relationships with family members. "Keeping a few really good friends around can make a world of difference for our health and well-being,” he said. “So, it's smart to invest in the friendships that make you happiest."

So call your friend today and make some plans! It will benefit you and your friends!

Click here to read more!