New Survey Finds, Women Don't Feel Included at Work

August 17, 2018
men and women at work

We've all heard of the boys club, but what about the girls club? Not so familiar. 

A study from the companies Culture Amp and Paradigm found that a lot of workplaces are failing their female employees. And while the issues they uncovered might not rise to a sexual harassment allegations level of nastiness, there’s evidence that even companies that might think they’re doing a great job for their female employees may be failing in one big area: Inclusivity.

Here are three key findings from the Culture Amp/Paradigm study about ways women are feeling left out in the workplace.

  1.  They're Not Part Of The Decision-Making Process

  2.  They're Not Included In Decisions

  3.  They're Not Allowed To Disagree

 

Part of building a solid company and a great company culture is creating a space where different opinions can be shared and talked through. But who are those opinions coming from?

at work
women
career
female leaders
boss

