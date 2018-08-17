New Survey Finds, Women Don't Feel Included at Work

We've all heard of the boys club, but what about the girls club? Not so familiar.

A study from the companies Culture Amp and Paradigm found that a lot of workplaces are failing their female employees. And while the issues they uncovered might not rise to a sexual harassment allegations level of nastiness, there’s evidence that even companies that might think they’re doing a great job for their female employees may be failing in one big area: Inclusivity.

Here are three key findings from the Culture Amp/Paradigm study about ways women are feeling left out in the workplace.

They're Not Part Of The Decision-Making Process They're Not Included In Decisions They're Not Allowed To Disagree

Part of building a solid company and a great company culture is creating a space where different opinions can be shared and talked through. But who are those opinions coming from?

Click here to read more!