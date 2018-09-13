Newest Creation on Etsy: Knitted Nose Warmers

As the summer months come to an end most offices still seem to be frigid.

Well we've found a new Esty product that may be perfect for your office or for even the upcoming winter events.

Move over scarves, we would like to introduce you to the NOSE WARMER!

That's right, for only $9.95 your nostrils will be the warmest they've even been with the "Winter Tweed Nose Warmer ".

And don't worry these come in different colors and styles too!

The description on Etsy reads:

Winter Tweed Nose Warmer by Aunt Marty. Tweed just speaks winter and warmth. So why not keep your cold nose warm with Aunt Marty's Original Winter Tweed Nose Warmer. Fun gag gift. Perfect for men, women or teens. Great for playing outside or for sporting events or just for fun. Warm and cozy for sleeping.



It really works!! A unique, practical way to keep your nose warm. Sure to be a hit. Fun and useful, great for the entire family. Loops on each side of the Nose Warmer hook behind the ears easy and comfortable to wear.

What will they think of next?! For more information on the Nose Warmer click here!