This Is Officially America’s Favorite Food

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll posed this thought-provoking question to Americans across the country. More than 2,000 U.S. adults responded, and the results were enlightening.

Yes, the single food that most Americans would want to eat for the rest of their lives is pizza!

It beat out steak, 16%, tacos 11 %, pasta 11%, and even the American hamburger 13%.

The results also showed that pizza was the participants’ favorite cheat day food, and almost half feel less guilty about eating pizza if it includes vegetables, either as a topping or a veggie-based crust. Nearly all millennials surveyed said they would give up something for an entire year in order to have free pizza anytime; 43 percent would give up rosé wine, and 36 percent would give up avocados.

