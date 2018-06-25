"Old Man" Richard Harrison From "Pawn Stars" Dead at 77

Richard Harrison, aka the "Old Man" from the hit TV show Pawn Stars, passed away Monday morning at the age of 77. As TMZ notes, the Navy veteran moved his family to Las Vegas in the early '80s and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son, Rick. For his part, Rick posted a touching tribute to his dad on Facebook Monday, writing, "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family, and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking and voice of absolute reason on the History television show Pawn Stars.'"

Video of Pawn Stars: Old Man Wisdom | History