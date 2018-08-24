Old Navy Is Bringing Plus Sizes Back to Stores

Old Navy is the go to store for most Americans, an now they are improving their plus side line to bring total inclusitivy inside the store.

For more than a decade, its extensive plus collection has only been available online. (It was, between 2004 and 2007, available in select stores.) That changes today, as Old Navy announces that, for the first time, its full plus-size run—from 16 to 30—will be stocked in 75 brick-and-mortar locations.

In an interview with Glamour, Loretta Choy, senior vice president and general manager of the adult division at Old Navy explained why the return for a plus size section.

“When we were in stores, we didn’t necessarily execute it well and our customer wasn’t responding to our collection the way we had hoped, so we made the decision to pull back. The most important thing when you’re building out a plus line and bringing it in stores is addressing all the pain points; we saw an opportunity to improve the plus collection and build a loyal customer in the online space before returning to the physical retail environment.”

