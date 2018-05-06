Old Slices of Cake From Royal Weddings to Be Auctioned Off

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day fast approaching, one Los Angeles auction house is seeking to capitalize on the event by selling slices of old cake.

Reuters reports that cake from the weddings of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be among five old slices auctioned off next month in Las Vegas. The CEO of Julien's expects a slice of Charles and Diana's 1981 cake to fetch up to $1,200. There's a catch, though: The slices are no longer edible.

