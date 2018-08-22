Olive Garden's Pasta Passes Are Back!

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Olive Garden customers who can't get enough pasta have a chance to enjoy unlimited servings for a year. The restaurant chain is offering its first annual pasta pass as part of its never-ending pasta bowl promotion. The pass is available to 1,000 customers who pay $300. The 52-week pass goes on sale online tomorrow, along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100.

Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year. ​ How many pounds of pasta would you partake in?

