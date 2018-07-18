One Healthy Food Can Help With Your Eye Sight, and It's Not Carrots

If you stare at a computer screen all day, you will want to take note of this health tip.

A new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that eating just one orange a day can reduce the risk of macular degeneration by a whopping 60 percent.

Newsweek reports that Australian researchers at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research analyzed data on more than 2,856 participants age 49 and older during a 15 year period, and compiled data from the Blue Mountains Eye Study, a major population study that started in 1992.

The study’s authors assessed participants’ health factors like lifestyle habits and any illnesses they developed, and found that participants who ate at least one orange per day significantly reduced their risk of developing macular degeneration compared to those who didn’t.

Even if you don't have 20/20 vision, what can one orange a day hurt?

Click here to read the full article.