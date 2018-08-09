Oreo Announces the Winner of Their Flavor Contest

After months of voting for the #MyOreoCreation Contest, Oreo has announced the winning flavor and the winner of the $500,000 grand prize. Eden F. of Winnetka, California took home the big bucks for her Cherry Cola Oreo.

The soda-inspired sandwich cookie beat out the two other finalists, Kettle Corn Oreos and Piña Colada Oreo Thins. All three flavors were submitted by fans and released on shelves in April after thousands of suggestions were “meticulously tested, tasted and reviewed” by the Oreo Wonder Vault.

Cherry Cola—which is still available now but not guaranteed to stick around permanently—was actually only one of many flavors Eden submitted, according to Delish, but the winner added that the fizzy flavor was especially meaningful because it was inspired by her childhood.

