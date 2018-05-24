People Only Say "Thank You" About 5% of the Time

Gee, thanks! A new University of Sydney study reveals that humans only thank those who comply with their requests about 5 percent of the time. But the study's lead author views this not as an indictment of people's bad manners, but rather as affirmation that they're willing to help each other out.

“Our basic stance is one of reciprocity,” Nick Enfield tells The New York Times. “When we ask people to help us, the default is that they will.” But one anthropologist who wasn't involved in the study sees a downside. “We expect help from close relationships—family and friends, but especially family,” says Oxford University's Robin Dunbar. “That we take that help for granted is indeed interesting, because it risks putting such relationships under strain.”

