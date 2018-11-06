PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

November 6, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Idris Elba

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

The People have spoken and this year's sexiest man alive is.... Idris Elba! 

From his breakthrough role in America as drug kingpin Russell “Stringer” Bell on HBO’s hit series The Wire to his commanding portrayal of Norse God and Asgardian gatekeeper Heimdall in Marvel’s Thor franchise, the British heartthrob, 46, has become one of Hollywood’s biggest — and sexiest — stars.

#IdrisElba is People's 2018 #SexiestManAlive! Click the link in our bio for all of the ~sexy~ details. -- |--: @davidburtonstudio

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

Good morning from our #SexiestManAlive. --

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

So what did Elba think when he first heard about his latest title? “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” the actor tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Elba is PEOPLE’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985 to last year’s pick Blake Shelton.

 

Tags: 
people
Sexiest Man Alive
Idris Elba

