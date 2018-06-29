Photo: Adam Sandler Crashes Wedding Photo Shoot in Montreal

June 29, 2018
Adam Sandler

When Adam Sandler pops into your wedding photo shoot, "Just Go With It!"

That's what a bride and groom in Montreal did this past weekend when the 51-year-old ran into them as they posed for pics at Le Mount Stephen Hotel. "About last Sunday...My bride and groom bumped into @adamsandler, and that was amazing!" the couple's photographer wrote Thursday on Instagram alongside several pics of Sandler walking up to the bride and groom during their outdoor shoot. "Everything can happen in #Montreal!"

The pics show Sandler stopped to chat and shake hands with the stunned couple before posing in the background of the wedding shoot. Sandler is in the French-Canadian city shooting the movie Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston.

