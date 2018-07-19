Photo: Bizarre Pool Warning Sign Reads 'LOL'
July 19, 2018
Seeing someone drowning is nothing to laugh about.
Yet one pool safety sign is going viral over its laugh out loud image.
The sign says, "if you see someone drowning" and then right below the text it looks like LOL. It's actually suppose to be an image of a person drowning and then below it directs the person to "then call 911".
Epic fail!