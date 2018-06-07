Photo: Budweiser's New West Coast Dalmatian Is the Cutest

June 7, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Dalmatian

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

The west coast Budweiser crew just added a new member to their team and he's already stealing hearts. 

They introduced their newest hitch, August. 

According to Budweiser, the history behind the dalmatians were known as coach dogs because they ran between the wheels of coaches or carriages and were companions to the horses.

Since the 1950s, Dalmatians have traveled with the Budweiser Clydesdales hitch, perched atop the wagon proudly seated next to the driver.

Click here to see more pics! 

Tags: 
Dalmatians
Budweiser Clydesdales
Dogs
puppies

Trish's Dishes