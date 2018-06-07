Photo: Budweiser's New West Coast Dalmatian Is the Cutest

The west coast Budweiser crew just added a new member to their team and he's already stealing hearts.

They introduced their newest hitch, August.

World, meet August. The newest member of our West Coast Hitch.



Check out our Instagram Snap Story @HomeOfBud for more exclusive footage of this handsome guy. #FollowTheHitch pic.twitter.com/VBB2WRkdAb — Budweiser Experience (@HomeOfBud) June 7, 2018

According to Budweiser, the history behind the dalmatians were known as coach dogs because they ran between the wheels of coaches or carriages and were companions to the horses.

Since the 1950s, Dalmatians have traveled with the Budweiser Clydesdales hitch, perched atop the wagon proudly seated next to the driver.

Click here to see more pics!