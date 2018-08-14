Photo: Parents Share Their "Empty Nest" Announcement

All you see these days on social media are gender reveals, creative baby announcements, but one couple wanted to get in on the action.

So in honor of their next chapter in life they decided to spoof all of the engagements, and baby announcement photos with one of their own... an "Empty Nest" announcement.

The couple posted on Facebook, "20 years ago we didn’t have gender ----reveal parties, portraits in beautiful fields with baby shoes to announce a pregnancy. Nor did we have baby photos on a blanket with a circle ⭕️ around a number showing how old they were. We drove --our babies to sears or Olan Mills to get their photo------!!!!!

So in honor of our next chapter

...here you go ------"