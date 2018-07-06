Photos: Bone Marrow Donor Saved a Girl's Life, Then Asked Her to Be the Flower Girl

There's a 25-year-old woman in Alabama named Hayden Hatfield Ryals. And while she was at Auburn University a few years ago, she decided to become a bone marrow donor through a charity called Be The Match.

All you do is register online, swab the inside of your cheek, and mail it in. Then they contact you if they ever find a match who needs a bone marrow transplant.

In Hayden's case, they did find someone. About a year after she signed up, they called her about a one-year-old girl in Ventura, California who had leukemia.

So Hayden took the next step, donated some of her bone marrow .... and it saved the girl's life.

Her name is Skye, and she's 3 years old now. Hayden says she thinks of her as family.

But they didn't actually get to meet in person until last month . . . when Skye and her parents flew out to Alabama for Hayden's WEDDING after she asked Skye to be the flower girl. The photographer Mark Broadway Photography did an amazing job capturing this special day.

Skye got a lot of attention. Hayden said she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I just feel like they’re family and they’re so special to me and the whole thing helped them, but it also changed my life,” Hayden said. “After everything, after this journey, it’s like God showed me this is why you were here. You were here to help this little girl and everything else will fall into place.”

