Photos: Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby Boy

June 23, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Chip Gaines

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

The Gaines family grew over night! 

Proud papa, Chip Gaines tweeted this morning the exciting news! 

Chip and Joanna now have 5 children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and now Crew. 

Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

 

Tags: 
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Fixer Upper
growing family

Trish's Dishes