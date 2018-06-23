Photos: Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby Boy
June 23, 2018
The Gaines family grew over night!
Proud papa, Chip Gaines tweeted this morning the exciting news!
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
Chip and Joanna now have 5 children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and now Crew.
Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)