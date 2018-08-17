Photos: Golden Retriever Loves Hanging Out on the Roof
Some dogs like to play fetch, run around in the backyard, not Huck!
The five-year-old golden Retriever from Austin, Texas prefers to spend his time on the roof of his family’s home.
The family has even had to post a warning sign at their house assuring neighbors and people that might drive by to know he's okay up on the roof.
