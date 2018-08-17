Photos: Golden Retriever Loves Hanging Out on the Roof

Some dogs like to play fetch, run around in the backyard, not Huck!

The five-year-old golden Retriever from Austin, Texas prefers to spend his time on the roof of his family’s home.

The family has even had to post a warning sign at their house assuring neighbors and people that might drive by to know he's okay up on the roof.

BRAVE DOGGO 12/10 #hucktheroofdog A post shared by probably just nadi (@ayynacho) on May 12, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

My favorite place to play fetch!! #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

