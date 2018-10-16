Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to Her 1st Child, a Boy

The Royal Family baby boom continues, as Pippa Middleton has just given birth to her first child. The BBC reports that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister welcomed a son on Monday with husband James Matthews. "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," a Pippa and James rep says, while a Kensington Palace spokesman said Prince William and her sister, Kate Middleton, are "thrilled" for the couple. Pippa was last seen in public at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Windsor Castle wedding on Friday. Her son's arrival came the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they're expecting their first child this spring.

