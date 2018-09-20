Prost! Full Lineup of St. Louis Oktoberfest Festivals

Raise your steins to have a good time this weekend and for the next couple weeks because Oktoberfest is coming to St. Louis!

Strap on your lederhosen and don't miss out food, live music and more from every Oktoberfest festivals in our area.

1. Belleville Oktoberfest – September 20th and 21st from 11am – 11pm in downtown Belleville, IL.

Enjoy 3 stages of live entertainment, headliner Head East, german cuisine, a children's area, cornhole tournament, classic car show a bike show, PLUS countless GERMAN BEER options available throughout the weekend. Click here for more event details.

2. Inaugural Oktoberfest Celebration at Hofbräuhaus St. Louis - Belleville, IL - Sep 22 - Oct 7th

Hofbräuhaus will have live entertainment, authentic Bavarian food and delicious German beer inside the beerhall and outside in our 7,200 square foot tent. Enjoy table service with our full menu inside or self service in the tent and beer garden with a specially prepared menu. The whole family can enjoy lawn games, inflatables, dance groups and more throughout the event. Click here for more event details.

3. Oktoberfest at Das Bevo - Sep 21st - Sep 23rd in St. Louis, MO

The 2nd Annual Oktoberfest at Das Bevo begins Friday Sept. 21 and continues through the weekend at the big old windmill in the city! This year will feature MORE beer, MORE polka, MORE ridiculousness, and MORE cowbell! Start practicing for the stein holding contests NOW! Prost! Click here for more event details.

4. Urban Chestnut Oktoberfest - September 28-30, 2018 in St. Louis, MO

The three-day event is filled with German music, food, and beer! The theme for this year’s celebration is Biergarten to Big Top! We partnered with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to bring a full lineup of rock, blues, polka, and oompah-thumping music to the fest as well as performances throughout the weekend by members of Circus Flora! It will be held at the Midtown Brewery & Biergarten. Click here for more event details.

5. Saint Charles Oktoberfest - September 28th -30th in St. Charles, MO

The festival is held in Frontier Park along the Missouri River. There's live music and dancing all weekend long on the main stage and in the beer tents, plus a parade, craft booths, antique car show, and wiener dog race. Click here for more details.

6. Global Brew Oktoberfest 2018 - September 29, 2018 at 11 AM – 8 PM in Edwardsville, IL

Everything you know and love about this early fall fest will be ready to welcome you when you arrive at the park. We'll be bringing music, food, beer, and more for a full day of fun! Global Brew will be pouring your favorite craft and traditional German beers throughout the day with park-friendly steins available for purchase! Click here for more event details.



7. Oktoberfest Bar Crawl Ballpark Village - Oct. 6th in downtown St. Louis

The celebration starts with music and dancing by Butch's Polka Kings on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage! Then participate in a Stein Holding Challenge, Beard Competition, Keg Toss, Rootbeer Contest and more. This is a ticketed event. Get more event details here.

8. Soulard Oktoberfest - October 12-13, 2018 in Soulard Market



Oktoberfest at Soulard Market is a family-friendly event that attracted more than 10,000 attendees in its inaugural year of 2016. This is a FREE event with live music, authentic German food available for purchase, a wine garden, multiple beer stands and much more! Click here for more event details.

9. Docktoberfest! At the The Loading Dock - Oct 13 - Oct 14 in Grafton, IL

Das Loading Dock presents, our 3rd Annual Docktoberfest Celebration! Free admission! German bier and Hammerschlagen! Das Boots and Paulaner Mugs will be available for purchase. Click here for more event details.

Do you know of an Oktoberfest event we may have missed? Let us know so we can add it to the list!

Enjoy yourself at all of these events and most importantly be safe! Also maybe learn a few dance moves like the guy below to show off to your friends and family at your next Christmas party!