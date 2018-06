Get ready to shed some tears with the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot! On Thursday, the show dropped a new trailer for its upcoming second season, showing once again that their makeovers bring out all the feels. The preview also reveals that the Fab Five will make over a woman and a transgender man for the first time and will travel to a rural Australian town for another makeover. The new season of Queer Eye debuts on June 15.

