Rachel Platten Is Expecting Her 1st Child

Rachel Platten is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Lazan. The “Fight Song” singer shared the happy news by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Wednesday. “This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable,” she captioned the shot. “So here goes…I am pregnant!!" Platten captioned a photo of her baby bump.” Platten went on to explain that she’s been dealing with “serious nausea, exhaustion [and> constant sickness,” but is still “overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness.” Platten and Lazan will celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary on July 31.