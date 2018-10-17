Ranked: The 40 Best Kinds of Halloween Candy

Halloween season is upon us, and as every sweet tooth knows, there's nothing scarier than encountering a truly horrific piece of Halloween candy. That's why The Cut just came out with its picks for the 40 best kinds of Halloween candy. Here are the delicacies that made the top 10 (check the link for more):

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The best. It’s simply the truth.

2. Milky Way. King of the sky, king of the candy bars. This also goes for Milky Way Midnight.

3. Sour Patch Kids. Unlike its demonic step-sibling, the horrific Sour Patch Kid Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids are absolutely delicious. Particularly when they are “fresh” or “very stale.” (Not when they are medium-stale, but those will do in a pinch.)

4. Twix. Simply an incredible candy.

5. Kit Kat. Yum!

6. Caramel apple pop. God, these are so good. The ultimate Halloween pop. An apple pop with caramel on top--are you serious?

7. Sixlets. Do you know this candy? A bunch of little colorful, candy-coated balls that you pop out of a little tube into your mouth? They’re great. They don’t taste as good as

8. Starburst and Skittles (tie). Because we all have different tastes.

9. M&M's. Plain, peanut, peanut butter. Any kind of M&M’s is a great treat. Crunchy, chocolaty, peanut-y, if that’s the case. I love it. Throw a little bag in your purse and you’re ready to go.

10. Snickers. I don’t like Snickers, but I know people do, so I put it at the end of the top ten. I’m being very gracious with this list, and I hope it is appreciated.

