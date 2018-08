On Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show, Ray Romano reacted to an impersonation of him by Jon Hamm. "Here's what really pisses me off about him." Romano declared after watching. "He's handsome and he's funny."

We have to agree with Ray!

Romano went on to do his own impersonation of Hamm making a bad golf shot. "I don't give a s**t, I look like this," he quipped.