Reese Witherspoon Raids Dolly Parton's Closet for New TV Show

Reese Witherspoon lived out every country girl's fantasy when she got a tour of Dolly Parton's personal wardrobe for her new show, Shine On With Reese. People reports that after the 42-year-old Oscar winner touched one of Parton's garments and sequins fell off, she remarked, "I’ve always imagined Dolly Parton’s closet opens and sequins come flying out." The 72-year-old Parton quipped in return, "Actually that happens all the time. Sometimes when I’m stage, I’m always popping beads and stuff, and they go sweep them up. They give it back to us to sew them on and they call them 'Dolly droppings.'" Parton is the premiere-episode guest for Shine On With Reese, which debuts Tuesday on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel.

