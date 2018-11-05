Regulars Buy Out Doughnut Shop Every Morning So Owner Can Be With Ailing Wife

What's the only thing better than paying it forward? Paying it forward by paying for doughnuts!

Regulars at Donut City in Seal Beach, California, have been helping out owner John Chhan by buying out his daily doughnut inventory ASAP so that he can spend more time with his wife as she recovers from an aneurysm. Chhan originally turned down customers who offered to set up a GoFundMe account for him and wife Stella, saying he simply wants to be able to spend more time with her as she goes through rehab. So instead, regulars launched a campaign encouraging everyone they know to purchase pastries from Donut City, which now allows Chhan to close some days as early as 10 a.m. “It’s a blessing, really,” one unidentified customer says. “We need more people like that to just help everybody out in whatever need they have.”