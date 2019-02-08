Research Says Helicopter Parenting Works

There are few people in American society who get roasted as often as helicopter parents. But according to a roundup of research compiled by The New York Times, helicopter parenting works, at least in terms of coaxing kids into high academic achievement and college.

A 2012 study found that an "intense parenting style" corresponded with higher test scores among kids who were subjected to it, while another study found that children of "authoritative" parents were more likely to graduate from college and grad school.