Robert Plant Playing at The Pageant This Weekend
September 6, 2018
With the sudden cancellation of LouFest many bands we're left with no stage to perform on this weekend.
Just announced, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters will be performing at The Pageant on September 9th.
JUST ADDED: @RobertPlant will be playing @ThePageantSTL THIS SUNDAY 9/9. Tickets on sale TONIGHT 9/6 at 7pm CST.— The Pageant (@ThePageantSTL) September 6, 2018
4 ticket limit per person/household.
Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.
General admission tickets are on sale for $49.50 in advance / $59.50 at the door. Reserved Balcony start at $100 & $75.
