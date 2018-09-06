Robert Plant Playing at The Pageant This Weekend

With the sudden cancellation of LouFest many bands we're left with no stage to perform on this weekend.

Just announced, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters will be performing at The Pageant on September 9th.

JUST ADDED: @RobertPlant will be playing @ThePageantSTL THIS SUNDAY 9/9. Tickets on sale TONIGHT 9/6 at 7pm CST.



4 ticket limit per person/household.



Details>> https://t.co/HEQvcnJVQL pic.twitter.com/I5utyNBh1a — The Pageant (@ThePageantSTL) September 6, 2018

Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

General admission tickets are on sale for $49.50 in advance / $59.50 at the door. Reserved Balcony start at $100 & $75.

