Robin Leach, Host of "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous," Dies at 76

There will be no more champagne wishes and caviar dreams for former Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous host Robin Leach, who passed away early Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 76.

Page Six reports that Leach, who spent his later years penning a celebrity column for The Las Vegas Review-Journal, suffered a stroke in November in Cabo San Lucas and had been hospitalized since. “Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m,” his family said in a statement released via friend John Katsilometes’s Twitter account.

As The Review-Journal noted in his obituary, Leach was also instrumental in launching the Food Network and Entertainment Tonight.