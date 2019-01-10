Select Theaters Offering Bohemian Rhapsody Sing Along

Do you dream of singing with Freddie Mercury and the band Queen? Well, how about Golden Globe winner Rami Malek as a cancellation...

This weekend you can!

20th Century Fox is offering special singalong screenings of "Bohemian Rhapsody" in select theaters starting January 11th!

Bohemian Rhapsody won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama over A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Rami Malek won Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury. The film is the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Click here to find a screening near you!