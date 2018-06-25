Senator Cracks Fellow Missouri Senator's Ribs by Giving Heimlich Maneuver

On Thursday, a group of Senate Democrats were having lunch together when Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri began choking. To the rescue came Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who administered the Heimlich maneuver to McCaskill. Manchin's heroics succeeded in dislodging whatever it was that was choking McCaskill, but also cracked her ribs.

As The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, McCaskill told attendees at an NAACP dinner in St. Louis on Saturday that she couldn't hug anyone because she'd accidentally injured her ribs in a choking incident.