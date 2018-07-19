Smelling Coffee Makes You Better at Math, Study Claims

A new Stevens Institute of Technology study claims that merely smelling coffee can make you better at math.

The study divided subjects into two groups: those in an odorless environment and those who were "in the presence of an ambient, coffee-like scent." None of the students actually ingested caffeine, but those who took in the coffee vapors through their nose scored higher on a set of algebra questions. A followup survey concluded that the "presence of coffee seems like it's enough to trigger a placebo effect that leads to a legitimate brain boost," as the website Extra Crispy puts it.