Smelling Coffee Makes You Better at Math, Study Claims

Every math problem can be solved with coffee!

July 19, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
smelling coffee

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

A new Stevens Institute of Technology study claims that merely smelling coffee can make you better at math.

The study divided subjects into two groups: those in an odorless environment and those who were "in the presence of an ambient, coffee-like scent." None of the students actually ingested caffeine, but those who took in the coffee vapors through their nose scored higher on a set of algebra questions. A followup survey concluded that the "presence of coffee seems like it's enough to trigger a placebo effect that leads to a legitimate brain boost," as the website Extra Crispy puts it.

 

Tags: 
math
study
Coffee
coffee addicts

Trish's Dishes