Soccer Could Be Coming Back to St. Louis!

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - A new, St. Louis-based ownership group on Tuesday announced plans to bring a Major League Soccer club to St. Louis, reviving a public push for soccer in the city that fell short last year.

The ownership group is led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, who is Senior VP of Enterprise Holdings and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, and six other female members of the Taylor family.

"A new St. Louis MLS team would be the first female majority owned club in the league’s history and one of the few in all professional sports," according to a news release.

Andy Taylor, Executive Chairman of Enterprise Holdings, and Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, complete the ownership group.

The preferred site for an open-air soccer stadium sits adjacent to Union Station in downtown St. Louis. The release says the stadium also would be available for concerts, high school and collegiate tournaments, soccer camps and family shows.

Kavanaugh says the "architecture" of the new stadium has not yet been completed, and this will not be the same stadium that was first proposed in 2016.

The group is using the slogan #MLS4THELOU.

Major League Soccer will grow to a total of 26 teams when Cincinnati, Nashville and Miami begin play in the coming years. MLS has formally stated its goal of adding another two expansions in the future, with a number of cities in the running, including St. Louis, Phoenix, Detroit, Charlotte, Las Vegas and San Diego.

