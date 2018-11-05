Spice Girls Announce UK Reunion Tour Without Victoria Beckham

Get ready to spice up your life! On Monday, the Spice Girls finally and officially announced that they'll reunite for a 2019 UK tour--without "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham. "This is so exciting!" "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton declared in a UK radio interview teasing the news Monday morning. That interview came after the girl group sent its first-ever tweet from their official Twitter account earlier in the day. "Our broadcast continues shortly...#FriendshipNeverEnds," the tweet declared alongside a pic of what looks like a news camera with the group's logo. It was followed up by another video in which the girls harmonize on "Spice Up Your Life" before tour dates are revealed. The Guardian notes that this will be the second time the Spice Girls have toured with a reduced membership since "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell quit ahead of their first North American tour. She then rejoined the group in 2007 for their first reunion tour.